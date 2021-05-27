UrduPoint.com
US Weekly Jobless Benefits Down 9% In Continued Progress From COVID- Labor Dept.

Thu 27th May 2021 | 05:40 PM

US Weekly Jobless Benefits Down 9% in Continued Progress From COVID- Labor Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) The weekly filings for jobless benefits in the United States fell by about 9 percent last week as some 406,000 people filed for unemployment claims, the lowest number since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, the Labor Department said Thursday.

"In the week ending May 22, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 406,000, a decrease of 38,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 444,000,"  the department said in a statement. "This is the lowest level for this average since March 14, 2020 when it was 225,500."

