UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Weekly Jobless Claim Dips 2nd Week In Row As COVID-19 Fallout Continues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 seconds ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 07:40 PM

US Weekly Jobless Claim Dips 2nd Week in Row as COVID-19 Fallout Continues

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) US weekly jobless claims fell more than 7 percent last week, registering their second weekly decline as the labor market and economy continued to struggle from the coronavirus pandemic, Labor Department data showed on Thursday.

"In the week ending January 23, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 847,000," the department said in a news release. It revised up claims in the prior week to January 16 to 914,000, from a previously published 900,000. That brought the latest week's claims down by 67,000, or 7.3 percent.

Economists polled by US media had forecast 875,000 claims for the week to January 23.

Continuing weekly claims, reported with a one-week lag but sometimes considered a better gauge of the labor market, slid to 4.77 million for the week ended January 23 from a previous 4.

97 million. The unemployment rate, meanwhile, slid to 3.4 percent from the 3.6 percent reported for the week to January 16.

The United States lost more than 21 million jobs between March and April, at the height of business lockdowns forced by the coronavirus. A rebound of 2.5 million jobs was logged in May and 4.8 million in June, before the recovery began slowing. For both September and October, fewer than 700,000 jobs were added each month. In November, there were just 245,000 additions, while December saw a loss of 140,000 jobs ” the first such decline since April.

Earlier on Thursday, the Commerce Department reported that US GDP shrank 3.5 percent in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic took a toll on the economy and shut down businesses and activity across the country.

Related Topics

Business United States January March April May June September October November December 2020 Market Commerce Media From Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

First flight from Bahrain arrives in Abu Dhabi mar ..

25 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai to host FIDE World Chess Champions ..

26 minutes ago

DEWA social outreach campaign on accessible servic ..

26 minutes ago

Virgin Hyperloop unveils passenger experience visi ..

56 minutes ago

MoCCAE explores leveraging innovation to implement ..

56 minutes ago

Hussain Nawaz takes jibe at Imran Khan over TIâ€™s ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.