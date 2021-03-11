UrduPoint.com
US Weekly Jobless Claims At 712,000 Last Week - Labor Dept.

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 06:40 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) Some 712,000 Americans filed for jobless claims last week, Labor Department data showed Thursday, demonstrating the US job market's continued challenge in turning the corner with the coronavirus pandemic.

"In the week ending March 6, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 712,000, a decrease of 42,000 from the previous week's revised level," the department said in a news release.

