US Weekly Jobless Claims At 719,000 Last Week - Labor Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 05:50 PM

US Weekly Jobless Claims at 719,000 Last Week - Labor Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) Some 719,000 Americans filed for jobless claims last week, according to Labor Department data on Thursday that showed weekly filings back above the 700,000 level that economists say demonstrates the job market's struggle to turn the corner with the coronavirus pandemic.

"In the week ending March 27, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 719,000, an increase of 61,000 from the previous week's revised level," the department said in a news release.

In the previous week to March 19, filings for jobless benefits fell to 684,000, the lowest number since the COVID-19 breakout a year ago.

More Stories From World

