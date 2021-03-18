UrduPoint.com
US Weekly Jobless Claims At 770,000 Last Week - Labor Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 seconds ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 05:40 PM

US Weekly Jobless Claims at 770,000 Last Week - Labor Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Some 770,000 Americans filed for jobless claims last week, Labor Department data showed on Thursday, demonstrating the job market's continued challenge in turning the corner with the coronavirus pandemic.

"In the week ending March 13, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 770,000, an increase of 45,000 from the previous week's revised level," the department said in a news release.

Related Topics

Job March Market From Coronavirus

