US Weekly Jobless Claims at 861,000 Last Week as COVID-19 Struggles Continue - Labor Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) Some 861,000 Americans filed for jobless claims last week, Labor Department data showed on Thursday, demonstrating the job market's continued difficulty in turning the corner from the coronavirus pandemic.

"In the week ending February 13, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 861,000, an increase of 13,000 from the previous week's revised level," the department said in a news release.