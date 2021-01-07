US Weekly Jobless Claims Barely Changed at 787,000 in Week to January 2 - Labor Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) Some 787,000 Americans filed for jobless benefits last year, little changed from the previous week, Labor Department data showed on Thursday, as US job market recovery continued to struggle under the coronavirus pandemic.

"In the week ending January 2, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 787,000," the department said in a news release. It raised claims in the previous week to December 26 to 790,000 from a previously published 787,000. That brought the latest week's claims down by 3,000, or 0.4 percent. Economists polled by US media forecast 800,000 claims for the week ended January 2.