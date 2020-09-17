UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Weekly Jobless Claims Decline Slightly To 860,000: Govt

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 07:13 PM

US weekly jobless claims decline slightly to 860,000: govt

New claims for US jobless benefits continued inching down last week, the Labor Department said Thursday, though at 860,000 the applications were higher than expected

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :New claims for US jobless benefits continued inching down last week, the Labor Department said Thursday, though at 860,000 the applications were higher than expected.

However the insured unemployment rate among people eligible for benefits fell 0.

7 points to 8.6 percent, and the number of people claiming under a special program for those not normally eligible declined in the week ended September 12 by more than 200,000.

Related Topics

September

Recent Stories

Esra Bilgic looks stunning in new picture

10 minutes ago

Sharjah’s EPAA centres welcomes 57,000 visitors ..

30 minutes ago

Virgin Atlantic to start direct flights from Lahor ..

39 minutes ago

Holistic infrastructure development; a priority of ..

59 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court dismisses petition against de ..

1 minute ago

Hot, dry weather forecast for city Multan

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.