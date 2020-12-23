US Weekly Jobless Claims Down 10% In Unexpected Reprieve From COVID-19 - Labor Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) Some 803,000 Americans filed for jobless benefits last week, about 10 percent lower than the previous week, Labor Department data showed on Wednesday, as the struggling US job market experienced an unexpected reprieve from the coronavirus pandemic.

"In the week ending December 19, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 803,000," the department said in a news release. It revised upward claims in the previous week to December 12 to 892,000 from a previously published 885,000. Despite that, the latest week's claims were lower by 89,000, or about 10 percent.

The 803,000 filings were the lowest in three weeks.

Continuing weekly claims, reported with a one-week lag but sometimes considered a better gauge of the labor market, also fell to 5.34 million from a previous 5.51 million. The unemployment rate, meanwhile, slipped by 0.2 percentage point to 3.

6 percent.

The United States lost more than 21 million jobs between March and April, at the height of business lockdowns forced by the coronavirus. A rebound of 2.5 million jobs was logged in May and 4.8 million in June, before the recovery began slowing. For both September and October, less than 700,000 jobs were added each month. In November, there were just 245,000 additions.

The US economy itself grew by 33.1 percent in the third quarter, after shrinking by 31.4 percent in the previous three months and 5 percent in the first quarter.

Notwithstanding the rebound, the economic outlook for the United States remains dire with a rash of new coronavirus infections reported across a nation with more than 18 million COVID-19 cases and 320,000 fatalities since January. Hospitalization has also hit daily record highs of above 100,000 in recent weeks, even as vaccine development efforts have been showing promise.