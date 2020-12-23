UrduPoint.com
US Weekly Jobless Claims Down 10% To 803,000 For Week To Dec 19 - Labor Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 06:50 PM

US Weekly Jobless Claims Down 10% to 803,000 for Week to Dec 19 - Labor Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) Some 803,000 Americans filed for jobless benefits last week, about 10 percent lower than the previous week, Labor Department data showed on Wednesday, as the struggling US job market experienced an unexpected reprieve from the coronavirus pandemic.

"In the week ending December 19, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 803,000," the department said in a news release. It revised upward claims in the previous week to December 12 to 892,000 from a previously published 885,000. Despite that, the latest week's claims were lower by 89,000, or about 10 percent.

