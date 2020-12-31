US Weekly Jobless Claims Down 2% in Unexpected Reprieve From COVID-19 - Labor Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) Some 787,000 Americans filed for jobless benefits last week, about 2 percent lower than the previous week, Labor Department data showed on Thursday, as the US job market experienced a reprieve from the coronavirus pandemic for a second straight week.

"In the week ending December 26, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 787,000," the department said in a news release. It raised claims in the previous week to December 19 to 803,000 from 806,000. That brought the latest week's claims down by 19,000, or 2 percent.