US Weekly Jobless Claims Down 2% to 553,000 Last Week - Labor Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Some 553,000 Americans filed for jobless claims last week, about 2 percent below the previous week's level, according to Labor Department data on Thursday that suggested the job market was continuing to turn the corner on the coronavirus pandemic.

"In the week ending April 24, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 553,000, a decrease of 13,000 from the previous week's revised level," the department said in a news release.