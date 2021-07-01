US Weekly Jobless Claims Drop by Over 50,000, Returning Below 400,000 - Labor Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) Weekly filings for jobless benefits in the United States fell by 51,000 last week, the Labor Department said Thursday, bringing the figure below the key 400,000 mark crucial for job market recovery amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"In the week ending June 26, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 364,000, a decrease of 51,000 from the previous week's revised level," the department said in a statement. "This is the lowest level for initial claims since March 14, 2020 when it was 256,000."