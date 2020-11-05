UrduPoint.com
US Weekly Jobless Claims Fall By 1% To 751,000 For Week To Oct. 31 - Labor Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) Some 751,000 Americans filed for jobless benefits last week, about 1 percent lower from the previous week, Labor Department data showed on Thursday, as the US job market continued to struggle seven months into the coronavirus pandemic.

"In the week ending October 31, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 751,000," the department said in a news release. It revised upward claims in the previous week to October 24 to 758,000, putting the current week's change in unemployment at a negative 7,000, or about 1 percent lower.

