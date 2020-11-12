US Weekly Jobless Claims Fall By 6% to 709,000 for Week to Nov 7 - Labor Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Some 709,000 Americans filed for jobless benefits last week, about 6 percent lower from the previous week, Labor Department data showed on Thursday, as the US job market continued to struggle seven months into the coronavirus pandemic.

"In the week ending November 7, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 709,000," the department said in a news release. It revised upward claims in the previous week to October 31 to 757,000. That dropped the latest week's claims by 48,000, or about 6 percent.