US Weekly Jobless Claims Fall to 40-Year Low in Continued Rebound From COVID - Labor Dept

US jobless claims hit their lowest since 1969 as employment continued to recover steadily from the nearly two-year long coronavirus pandemic, the Labor Department reported on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) US jobless claims hit their lowest since 1969 as employment continued to recover steadily from the nearly two-year long coronavirus pandemic, the Labor Department reported on Wednesday.

"In the week ending November 20, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 199,000, a decrease of 71,000 from the previous week's revised level," the department said in a news release.

"This is the lowest level for initial claims since November 15, 1969 when it was 197,000."

Economists polled by US media had expected jobless claims to come in 260,000 for last week.