UrduPoint.com

US Weekly Jobless Claims Fall To 40-Year Low In Continued Rebound From COVID - Labor Dept

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 07:20 PM

US Weekly Jobless Claims Fall to 40-Year Low in Continued Rebound From COVID - Labor Dept

US jobless claims hit their lowest since 1969 as employment continued to recover steadily from the nearly two-year long coronavirus pandemic, the Labor Department reported on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) US jobless claims hit their lowest since 1969 as employment continued to recover steadily from the nearly two-year long coronavirus pandemic, the Labor Department reported on Wednesday.

"In the week ending November 20, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 199,000, a decrease of 71,000 from the previous week's revised level," the department said in a news release.

"This is the lowest level for initial claims since November 15, 1969 when it was 197,000."

Economists polled by US media had expected jobless claims to come in 260,000 for last week.

Related Topics

November Media From Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Future German Government Threatens Belarus With Sa ..

Future German Government Threatens Belarus With Sanctions if Minsk Does Not Chan ..

19 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report

19 minutes ago
 Shehryar Malik Memorial National Grass Court Tenni ..

Shehryar Malik Memorial National Grass Court Tennis Championship: 50 matches dec ..

19 minutes ago
 Chief Minister pays tributes to Marium Mukhtar

Chief Minister pays tributes to Marium Mukhtar

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan needs avoiding great power rivalry crossf ..

Pakistan needs avoiding great power rivalry crossfire in Asia Pacific region: Ex ..

19 minutes ago
 Japanese, Vietnamese Prime Ministers Discuss 'Open ..

Japanese, Vietnamese Prime Ministers Discuss 'Open and Free Indo-Pacific Region' ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.