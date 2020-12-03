US Weekly Jobless Claims Fall to 712,000 for Week to Nov. 28 - Labor Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Some 712,000 Americans filed for jobless benefits last week, about 10 percent lower than the previous week, Labor Department data showed on Thursday, as the US job market continued to struggle nine months into the coronavirus pandemic.

"In the week ending November 28, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 712,000," the department said in a news release. It revised upward claims in the previous week to November 21 to 787,000 from a previously published 778,000. That raised/dropped the latest week's claims by 75,000, or about 10 percent.