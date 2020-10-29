US Weekly Jobless Claims Fall to 751,000 for Week to Oct 24 - Labor Dept.

Some 751,000 Americans filed for jobless benefits last week, about 5 percent lower from the previous week, Labor Department data showed on Thursday, as the US job market continued to struggle seven months into the coronavirus pandemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Some 751,000 Americans filed for jobless benefits last week, about 5 percent lower from the previous week, Labor Department data showed on Thursday, as the US job market continued to struggle seven months into the coronavirus pandemic.

"In the week ending October 24, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 751,000," the department said in a news release. It revised claims in the previous week to October 17 to 791,000, putting the current week's drop in unemployment at 40,000, or about 5 percent lower.