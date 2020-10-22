US Weekly Jobless Claims Fall to 787,000 for Week to Oct 17 - Labor Dept.

Some 787,000 Americans filed for jobless benefits last week, about 6 percent lower from the previous week, Labor Department data showed on Thursday, as the US job market continued to struggle seven months into the coronavirus pandemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) Some 787,000 Americans filed for jobless benefits last week, about 6 percent lower from the previous week, Labor Department data showed on Thursday, as the US job market continued to struggle seven months into the coronavirus pandemic.

"In the week ending October 17, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 787,000," the department said in a news release. It revised claims in the previous week to October 10 to 898,000, putting the current week's drop in unemployment at 55,000, or 6 percent lower.