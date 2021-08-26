US Weekly Jobless Claims Remain Below 400,000, Indicating Recovery - Labor Dept.

US jobless claims for the third week of August came in at 353,000, well below the key 400,000 mark for a fourth week running, according to Labor Department data on Thursday that indicated continued labor market recovery from the coronavirus pandemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) US jobless claims for the third week of August came in at 353,000, well below the key 400,000 mark for a fourth week running, according to Labor Department data on Thursday that indicated continued labor market recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

"In the week ending August 21, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 353,000, an increase of 4,000 from the previous week's revised level," the Labor Department said in a statement.

While the number of jobless claims was higher from the previous week, they remained near the pre-pandemic lows and below the 400,000 mark that policymakers would find encouraging, economist Greg Michalowski said in a comment on ForexLive.

"The number this week is close enough to the all-time (pre-pandemic) low to suggest the trend is going in the right direction," Michalowski said.

In addition, the $300-weekly unemployment benefit across the United States was due to expire from the beginning of September and filings could go lower in the coming weeks, he said.

"Expectations are that will encourage people in those states to enter the workforce," Michalowski added.

The United States lost more than 21 million jobs between March and April 2020, at the height of business lockdowns forced by the coronavirus measures. More than 7 million of those jobs have yet to return, officials say.

The US economy itself shrank 3.5 percent in 2020. This year though, growth has been dynamic, with a 6.5 percent rebound for the second quarter that was still below the 8.5 percent expected by economists.

The Federal Reserve thinks growth will average at 6.5 percent for all of 2021. But Chairman Jerome Powell also says it may take a while for "full employment" - defined by a monthly unemployment rate of 4.0 percent or lower - to occur. The monthly unemployment rate stood at 5.4 percent in July.