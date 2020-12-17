US Weekly Jobless Claims Rise 3% to 885,000 for Week to Dec 12 - Labor Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Some 885,000 Americans filed for jobless benefits last week, about 3 percent more than the previous week, Labor Department data showed on Thursday, as the US job market recovery continued to struggle nine months into the coronavirus pandemic.

"In the week ending December 12, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 885,000," the department said in a news release. It revised upward claims in the previous week to December 5 to 862,000 from a previously published 853,000. That increased the latest week's claims by 23,000, or about 3 percent.