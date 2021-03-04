UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Weekly Jobless Claims Rise To 745,000 Last Week - Labor Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 06:40 PM

US Weekly Jobless Claims Rise to 745,000 Last Week - Labor Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) Some 745,000 Americans filed for jobless claims last week, Labor Department data showed on Thursday, demonstrating the US job market's continued difficulty in turning the corner from the coronavirus pandemic.

"In the week ending February 27, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 745,000, an increase of 9,000 from the previous week's revised level," the department said in a news release.

Related Topics

Job February Market From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Karachi Arts Council is all set to host the 2nd Wo ..

1 hour ago

EU, UAE hold 2nd Senior Officials Meeting to launc ..

1 hour ago

Farm Advisory Training Workshop on “Milk Marketi ..

1 hour ago

Al Ain Zoo raises awareness about conserving wildl ..

1 hour ago

35,674 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

1 hour ago

Samsung Unboxes its 2021 Lineup, Letting You Disco ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.