US Weekly Jobless Claims Rise to 745,000 Last Week - Labor Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) Some 745,000 Americans filed for jobless claims last week, Labor Department data showed on Thursday, demonstrating the US job market's continued difficulty in turning the corner from the coronavirus pandemic.

"In the week ending February 27, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 745,000, an increase of 9,000 from the previous week's revised level," the department said in a news release.