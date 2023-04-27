Jobless claims in the United States fell unexpectedly by 16,000 last week to reach 230,000, the US Labor Department reported on Thursday in what would be another challenge to the Federal Reserve as it needs unemployment numbers to rise to effectively fight inflation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Jobless claims in the United States fell unexpectedly by 16,000 last week to reach 230,000, the US Labor Department reported on Thursday in what would be another challenge to the Federal Reserve as it needs unemployment numbers to rise to effectively fight inflation.

A consensus of economists had expected initial jobless claims to rise to 248,000 from the previous week's revised level of 246,000, US media polls showed. Instead, the drop meant more inflationary pressure for the Fed to contend with.

One of the Fed's biggest challenges has been positive jobs data as the nation's labor market continues to surprise economists with better-than-expected performance.

To fight inflation, the Fed needs to see an easing of labor conditions that are a little "too good" now - unemployment at more than 50-year lows and average monthly wages that have grown without stop since March 2021.

Such job security and earnings have cushioned many Americans from the worst price pressures since the 1980s and encouraged them to continue spending, further feeding inflation.

Economists say monthly jobs numbers need to grow meaningfully below expectations to create some effect at least in employment and wage security.

Inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index, hit a 40-year high of 9.1% in the United States during the year to June. It has moderated since, to an annualized growth of 5% in March, but remains well above the Fed's target of just 2% per year.

To fight inflation, the Fed has added 475 basis points to interest rates in nine increases since March 2022. Rates now stand at a peak of 5%, compared with just 0.25% at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020. Another quarter point hike is expected on May 3 that will increase rates to a peak of 5.25%.