US Weekly Jobless Claims Up 19%, Most Since Sept, As COVID-19 Bites - Labor Dept.

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 07:20 PM

US Weekly Jobless Claims up 19%, Most Since Sept, As COVID-19 Bites - Labor Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Some 853,000 Americans filed for jobless benefits last week, about 19 percent more than the previous week and the highest in a week since September, as US jobs recovery continued to worsen nine months into the coronavirus pandemic, Labor Department data showed on Thursday.

"In the week ending December 5, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 853,000," the department said in a news release. It revised upward claims in the previous week to November 28 to 716,000 from a previously published 712,000. That raised the latest week's claims by 137,000, or 19 percent ” the most since the week ended September 26.

The spike in jobless claims is likely to put more urgency into lawmakers in Congress to agree on a fiscal package that could extend immediate aid to unemployed Americans.

Congress passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act in March, dispensing roughly $2.2 trillion as paycheck protection for workers, loans and grants for businesses and other personal aid for qualifying citizens and residents.

Since then, Democrats in the House of Representatives have been locked in a bitter debate with Republicans in the Senate on a successive relief plan to the CARES Act.

The dispute has basically been over the size of the next stimulus, and who and what gets help. Meanwhile, thousands of Americans, particularly those in the airlines sector, risk losing their jobs without further aid.

The United States lost more than 21 million jobs between March and April, at the height of lockdowns forced by the pandemic. A rebound of 2.5 million jobs was logged in May and 4.8 million in June, before the recovery began slowing. For both September and October, less than 700,000 jobs were added each month.

The US economy itself grew by 33.1 percent in the third quarter, after shrinking by 31.4 percent in the previous three months and 5 percent in the first quarter.

Notwithstanding the rebound, the economic outlook for the United States remains dire with a rash of new coronavirus infections reported across a nation with more than 15 million COVID-19 cases and nearly 300,000 fatalities since January. Hospitalization has also hit daily record highs of above 100,000 in recent weeks, even as vaccine development efforts have been showing promise.

