US Weekly Jobless Claims up 19% to 853,000 for Week to Dec 5 - Labor Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Some 853,000 Americans filed for jobless benefits last week, about 19 percent more than the previous week, Labor Department data showed on Thursday, as the US job market recovery continued to worsen nine months into the coronavirus pandemic.

"In the week ending December 5, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 853,000," the department said in a news release. It revised upward claims in the previous week to November 28 to 716,000 from a previously published 712,000. That raised the latest week's claims by 137,000, or 19 percent.