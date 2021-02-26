UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US 'Weeks Ahead' Of Schedule In Administering Vaccines - Biden

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 03:00 AM

US 'Weeks Ahead' of Schedule in Administering Vaccines - Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that his administration is "weeks ahead of schedule" in administering half of the planned 100 million vaccine doses in the first 100 days in office.

"Today, I am here to report, we are half way there... in just 37 days since I become President. That is weeks ahead of schedule," Biden said at an event commemorating 50 million administered vaccine shots.

The United States will be the first country that will provide 100 million shots, he added.

US President has reassured that there are no plans to vaccinate every American. He also urged people to continue maintaining protective measures, such as wearing masks, washing hands and keeping social distance.

Biden warned that the number of hospitalizations could increase again as new variants of the novel coronavirus disease emerge.

"This is not the time to relax," he said.

Related Topics

United States Event Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pak Sweet Home announces to set-up a cadet college ..

3 hours ago

Lahore High Court orders EIA of Ravi Urban project ..

3 hours ago

US House Democrats Committed to Passing Minimum Wa ..

3 hours ago

Swiss orchestra's pandemic performances hit right ..

3 hours ago

EU extends sanctions over Belarus crackdown

3 hours ago

Maryam Safdar spreading hatred among people for po ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.