US 'Weeks Ahead' of Schedule in Administering Vaccines - Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that his administration is "weeks ahead of schedule" in administering half of the planned 100 million vaccine doses in the first 100 days in office.

"Today, I am here to report, we are half way there... in just 37 days since I become President. That is weeks ahead of schedule," Biden said at an event commemorating 50 million administered vaccine shots.

The United States will be the first country that will provide 100 million shots, he added.

US President has reassured that there are no plans to vaccinate every American. He also urged people to continue maintaining protective measures, such as wearing masks, washing hands and keeping social distance.

Biden warned that the number of hospitalizations could increase again as new variants of the novel coronavirus disease emerge.

"This is not the time to relax," he said.