UrduPoint.com

US Weighing Humanitarian Parole Program For Venezuelan Migrants - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 12, 2022 | 02:50 AM

US Weighing Humanitarian Parole Program for Venezuelan Migrants - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) The Biden administration is considering a new humanitarian parole program intended to reduce the number of Venezuelan migrants illegally entering the United States, the New York Times reported, citing two administration officials familiar with the matter.

The proposed program would operate similarly to a humanitarian parole program offered to Ukrainians, which allows migrants to stay in the US temporarily on a two-year parole period if they have a US sponsor willing to provide financial support, the report said on Tuesday.

However, the details of the program remain unclear, the report said.

The policy proposal comes amid a significant inflow of migrants from Venezuela to the United States, with over 150,000 Venezuelans apprehended at the US southwestern border between October 2021 and August 2022, the report said.

The United Nations estimates that over 6.8 million Venezuelans have fled the country, the report added.

An absence of diplomatic relations between the US and Venezuela hinders authorities' ability to repatriate Venezuelans who turn themselves into border officials, causing the US to grant most migrants temporary permission to stay while they await immigration court proceedings, according to the report.

Related Topics

United Nations New York United States Venezuela August October Border From Million Court

Recent Stories

PML-Q Chief Shujaat calls on PM Shehbaz

PML-Q Chief Shujaat calls on PM Shehbaz

4 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th Oc ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th October 2022

2 hours ago
 US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Uk ..

US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Ukraine as Constructive - State ..

10 hours ago
 NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in ..

NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in Planetary Defense Test Missio ..

10 hours ago
 Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'wors ..

Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'worst manifestation' of modern-day ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.