US Weighing 'Significant Targeted Sanctions' Against Rights Violators In Belarus - Pompeo

The United States government is considering "significant targeted sanctions" against those involved in human rights abuses amid ongoing civil unrest in Belarus, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) The United States government is considering "significant targeted sanctions" against those involved in human rights abuses amid ongoing civil unrest in Belarus, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Wednesday.

"We are also tracking the situation in Belarus closely ... we are closely coordinating too with our Transatlantic partners and are together reviewing significant targeted sanctions on anyone involved in human rights abuses and oppression," Pompeo said.

Pompeo also reiterated US demands for an immediate halt to violence against protesters and the release of detainees.

