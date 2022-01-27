UrduPoint.com

US Weighs Allowing Russia To Inspect Ballistic Missile Sites In Poland, Romania - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2022 | 01:20 AM

US Weighs Allowing Russia to Inspect Ballistic Missile Sites in Poland, Romania - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) The United States and NATO are considering allowing Russia to inspect ballistic missile defense sites in Poland and Romania as a means to address Moscow's security concerns in Eastern Europe, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The report said Poland is open to the idea of allowing Russia to inspect missile-defense sites if Moscow allows inspection of Russian missile activities in Kaliningrad.

