US weighs Google breakup in landmark trial

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) The US Department of Justice said on Tuesday it would demand that Google make profound changes to how it does business and even consider the possibility of a break up, after the tech juggernaut was found to be running an illegal monopoly.

Determining how to address Google's wrongs is the next stage of a landmark antitrust trial that saw the company in August judged a monopolist by US District Court Judge Amit Mehta.

An order to break up Google or require deep changes on how it does business marks a profound change by the US government's competition enforcers that have largely left tech giants alone since failing to break up microsoft two decades ago.

Google dismissed the idea as "radical."