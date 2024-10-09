US Weighs Google Breakup In Landmark Trial
Muhammad Irfan Published October 09, 2024 | 02:30 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) The US Department of Justice said on Tuesday it would demand that Google make profound changes to how it does business and even consider the possibility of a break up, after the tech juggernaut was found to be running an illegal monopoly.
Determining how to address Google's wrongs is the next stage of a landmark antitrust trial that saw the company in August judged a monopolist by US District Court Judge Amit Mehta.
An order to break up Google or require deep changes on how it does business marks a profound change by the US government's competition enforcers that have largely left tech giants alone since failing to break up microsoft two decades ago.
Google dismissed the idea as "radical."
