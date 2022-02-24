US Weighs Proposals to Disrupt Internet Across Russia, Shut Off Electrical Power - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The Biden administration is considering the option to disrupt internet connectivity across Russia, shut off the country's electrical power and tamper with railroad switches, NBC news reported on Thursday.

Sources familiar with the matter said President Joe Biden has been presented with a range of cyberattack options available to use against Russia but no final decision has been made, the report said.

In the early hours on Thursday, Russia launched a special operation after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested assistance to defend themselves from ongoing attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting the military infrastructure of Ukraine and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow says it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.