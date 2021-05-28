US Welcomes Agreement to Hold Elections in Somalia - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) The United States welcomes the agreement to proceed with elections in Somalia, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said in a statement.

"The United States welcomes the May 27 agreement between Somalia's national and Federal Member State leaders to proceed with parliamentary and presidential elections on the basis of the September 17, 2020, framework," Price said Thursday.

Somalia's federal government and states authorities agreed earlier in the day to hold presidential and parliamentary elections within the next 60 days. The Prime Minister, Mohamed Hussein Roble, said that the government would implement elections in a transparent, free and fair manner.

The State Department also called upon the leaders to maintain the spirit of cooperation and compromise throughout the elections, adding that they look forward to continuing their support for the process.