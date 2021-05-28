UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Welcomes Agreement To Hold Elections In Somalia - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 05:20 AM

US Welcomes Agreement to Hold Elections in Somalia - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) The United States welcomes the agreement to proceed with elections in Somalia, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said in a statement.

"The United States welcomes the May 27 agreement between Somalia's national and Federal Member State leaders to proceed with parliamentary and presidential elections on the basis of the September 17, 2020, framework," Price said Thursday.

Somalia's federal government and states authorities agreed earlier in the day to hold presidential and parliamentary elections within the next 60 days. The Prime Minister, Mohamed Hussein Roble, said that the government would implement elections in a transparent, free and fair manner.

The State Department also called upon the leaders to maintain the spirit of cooperation and compromise throughout the elections, adding that they look forward to continuing their support for the process.

Related Topics

Somalia Prime Minister Price United States May September 2020 Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Germany plans to offer adolescents COVID-19 vaccin ..

4 hours ago

UAE Ambassador and Egypt&#039;s Minister of Agricu ..

4 hours ago

Spain&#039;s Casillas plans to open training acade ..

5 hours ago

DIG asks SSP to register cases of robberies, other ..

4 hours ago

Canadian Government Allots $2.15Bln Toward Energy ..

4 hours ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Confirms Notification US ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.