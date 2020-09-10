UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Welcomes Announcement On Afghan Peace Negotiations Starting September 12 - Pompeo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 11:50 PM

US Welcomes Announcement on Afghan Peace Negotiations Starting September 12 - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) The United States welcomes the announcement that the Afghanistan peace talks will begin this weekend, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Thursday.

"The United States welcomes the announcement that Afghanistan peace negotiations will begin on September 12th," Pompeo said. "The start of these talks marks a historic opportunity for Afghanistan to bring an end to four decades of war and bloodshed."

