US Welcomes Announcement on Afghan Peace Negotiations Starting September 12 - Pompeo

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) The United States welcomes the announcement that the Afghanistan peace talks will begin this weekend, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Thursday.

"The United States welcomes the announcement that Afghanistan peace negotiations will begin on September 12th," Pompeo said. "The start of these talks marks a historic opportunity for Afghanistan to bring an end to four decades of war and bloodshed."