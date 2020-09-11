US Welcomes Announcement on Afghan Peace Negotiations Starting September 12 - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) The United States welcomes the announcement that the Afghanistan peace talks will begin this weekend, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Thursday.

"The United States welcomes the announcement that Afghanistan peace negotiations will begin on September 12th," Pompeo said. "The start of these talks marks a historic opportunity for Afghanistan to bring an end to four decades of war and bloodshed."

Intra-Afghan talks in the Qatari capital of Doha will begin on Saturday, September 12, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Pompeo said only through an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led political process can the country see durable peace.

"The people of Afghanistan and the international community will be watching closely. The United States is prepared to support as requested," he added. "The United States recalls the commitment by the Afghan government and the Taliban that terrorists can never again use Afghan soil to threaten the United States or its allies. Now is the time for peace for Afghanistan."

The Taliban on Thursday confirmed that the intra-Afgan peace talks will begin on Saturday. Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem Wardak wrote on Twitter that the opening ceremony of the talks will take place on Saturday, September 12.

Sources in the presidential administration of Afghanistan told Sputnik on Thursday that the delegation of the Afghan government led by Acting Foreign Minister Mohammed Haneef Atmar is expected to depart to Qatar on Friday. Two of the initially-designated delegation members, Ghairat Bahir and Fatima Gilani, are not going to be present at the talks due to foreign assignment for the former and health issues for the latter.

The head of the Afghan High Council for National Reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah, is also scheduled to depart for Qatar on Friday.

The talks will be preceded by an opening ceremony where Abdullah is expected to deliver a keynote address. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will also address the opening ceremony.

On the second day, the Afghan government and the Taliban are expected to set the agenda of the talks, laying out their vision of the future peace architecture. No foreign facilitators will intervene in setting the agenda, according to the sources.

The negotiation itself will begin immediately after. It will be focused, among other things, on the ceasefire with the outlook to make it permanent following almost two decades of war and insurgency in Afghanistan.

The talks are also going to address the issue of those Taliban prisoners whose release, as part of the US-negotiated pact between the radical group and Kabul, triggered controversies. This includes the prisoners whose release was objected by third countries, such as France demanding that the insurgents responsible for the killing of French nationals be kept behind bars. The decision on six of such cases will be taken in Qatar, according to the sources.

Among the known sideline events are Abdullah's bilateral talks with Deputy Political Director of the Taliban Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad.