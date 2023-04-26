US Welcomes Any Further Support South Korea Can Provide Ukraine - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) The United States welcomes any future assistance that South Korea can provide to Ukraine, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

Jean-Pierre made the comment when asked whether President Joe Biden will ask his South Korean counterpart to send weapons and ammunition to Ukraine.

""We appreciate the ROK's (South Korea's) actions in support of Ukraine ranging from backing sanctions and export controls against Russia to providing Ukraine with humanitarian and non-lethal assistance. The ROK has also taken steps to back fill US supplies of key munitions to Ukraine. And we welcome any further support the ROK can give to Ukraine," Jean-Pierre said.

Earlier in April, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said that if a situation arises in Ukraine that "the international community cannot condone," Seoul would find it difficult to insist on providing only humanitarian or financial support to Kiev, thus allowing for the first time the possibility of also providing military assistance.

Yoon named mass attacks on civilians or serious war crimes as possible grounds for resorting to this measure.

Later in the day, the president's office emphasized that the possibility of providing lethal aid to Ukraine remains hypothetical.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said last week that Moscow considered any arms supplies to Kiev an openly hostile act against Russia.