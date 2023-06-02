US Welcomes Any Initiative on Ukraine Peace Bringing Russia to Negotiating Table - Blinken

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) The United States welcomes any initiative on peace in Ukraine that will bring Russia to the negotiating table, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

"To be clear, the United States welcomes any initiative that helps bring (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin to the (negotiating) table to engage in meaningful diplomacy.

We will support efforts whether by Brazil, by China or any other nation if they help find a way to a a just and lasting peace consistent with the principles of the United Nations Charter," Blinken said during his address in the city hall of Helsinki.