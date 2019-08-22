UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Welcomes Australia's Decision To Join Navigation Patrols In Strait Of Hormuz - Pompeo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 04:30 AM

US Welcomes Australia's Decision to Join Navigation Patrols in Strait of Hormuz - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) The US government welcomes the decision of Australia's new government to send ships to participate in freedom of navigation patrols in the Strait of Hormuz, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

"We heartily welcome Australia's announcement of its joining freedom of navigation patrols in the Strait of Hormuz as part of the growing International Maritime Security Construct," Pompeo said in a Twitter message on Wednesday.

Recently elected Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced Canberra's participation in the US-led coalition earlier on Wednesday. Australia is only the second country to join it, following the United Kingdom.

The United States also asked France, Norway, Japan, Belgium and South Korea to join the Hormuz coalition but so far none of them have.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Australia Twitter France Norway Canberra United Kingdom Belgium Japan South Korea United States Government Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Five-day weather forecast

4 hours ago

University of Agriculture Faisalabad initiates mas ..

4 hours ago

Punjab to be made exemplary province: Chief Minist ..

4 hours ago

Yemeni Gov't Asks President to Expel UAE From Arab ..

5 hours ago

Iran to Erase 4 Zeros From Sanctions-Battered Nati ..

5 hours ago

Paddy varieties with good aroma, taste must be dis ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.