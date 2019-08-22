(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) The US government welcomes the decision of Australia's new government to send ships to participate in freedom of navigation patrols in the Strait of Hormuz, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

"We heartily welcome Australia's announcement of its joining freedom of navigation patrols in the Strait of Hormuz as part of the growing International Maritime Security Construct," Pompeo said in a Twitter message on Wednesday.

Recently elected Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced Canberra's participation in the US-led coalition earlier on Wednesday. Australia is only the second country to join it, following the United Kingdom.

The United States also asked France, Norway, Japan, Belgium and South Korea to join the Hormuz coalition but so far none of them have.