WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) The United States welcomes the Danish prime minister's offer to negotiate a new defense cooperation agreement with a view to boosting transatlantic security and interaction in NATO operations, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday.

"The United States welcomes the offer announced today by Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen to begin negotiating a new Defense Cooperation Agreement. When concluded, this agreement will allow our countries to deepen our close security partnership, further strengthen cooperation in NATO operations, and together, contribute to continued growth in Transatlantic security," Price said in a statement.