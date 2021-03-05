US Welcomes Decision by E3 to Drop IAEA Resolution Rebuking Iran - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) The United States welcomes the decision by European nations to refrain from submitting a resolution to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that would have rebuked Iran for restricting the agency's inspection activities, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday.

"The E3 decided with the full support of the United States that the best way to support the IAEA's process was to refrain from putting forward the draft resolution at the meeting of the board of governors," Price said in a press briefing.

"We are pleased with the outcome of IAEA board of governor's meeting with respect to Iran."

Earlier in the week, Germany, France and the United Kingdom announced plans to submit a US-backed draft resolution to the IAEA Board of Governors on Friday that would have aimed to rebuke Iran for restricting the organization's inspection activities. However, the Iranian Foreign Ministry urged the countries on Thursday against going forward with this step as it would disrupt the cooperation under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).