UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Welcomes Decision By E3 To Drop IAEA Resolution Rebuking Iran - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 01:10 AM

US Welcomes Decision by E3 to Drop IAEA Resolution Rebuking Iran - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) The United States welcomes the decision by European nations to refrain from submitting a resolution to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that would have rebuked Iran for restricting the agency's inspection activities, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday.

"The E3 decided with the full support of the United States that the best way to support the IAEA's process was to refrain from putting forward the draft resolution at the meeting of the board of governors," Price said in a press briefing.

"We are pleased with the outcome of IAEA board of governor's meeting with respect to Iran."

Earlier in the week, Germany, France and the United Kingdom announced plans to submit a US-backed draft resolution to the IAEA Board of Governors on Friday that would have aimed to rebuke Iran for restricting the organization's inspection activities. However, the Iranian Foreign Ministry urged the countries on Thursday against going forward with this step as it would disrupt the cooperation under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Related Topics

Resolution Governor Iran France Germany Price United Kingdom United States From Best

Recent Stories

Retired Emirati banker rules the roost at Fazza Ch ..

42 minutes ago

Global Village breaks 16th Guinness World Records ..

57 minutes ago

Pope’s visit to Iraq promotes values of human fr ..

1 hour ago

Israel starts vaccinating Palestinians with work p ..

1 hour ago

How vaccines became ammunition in global diplomacy ..

1 hour ago

UAE aids battle against COVID-19 in Sudan with con ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.