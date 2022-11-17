US Welcomes Dutch Court Decision on MH-17 Flight Case - Blinken

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) The United States welcomes the decision of the Hague District Court on the MH-17 flight case, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

"The United States welcomes today's decision finding three members of Russian proxy forces in eastern Ukraine guilty for their roles in the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH-17," Blinken said in a statement.

The Secretary of State called the decision an important moment in ongoing efforts to deliver justice, the statement said.

The Hague District Court said earlier on Thursday that it had found Russian citizens Igor Girkin, Sergei Dubinsky and Ukrainian citizen Leonid Kharchenko guilty of the MH17 plane crash in eastern Ukraine in 2014, and of killing 298 of its passengers.

"While this is a solid step towards justice, more work lies ahead to meet the UN Security Council's demand in resolution 2166 that "those responsible... be held to account," Blinken added.

The MH17 flight from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur crashed near the city of Donetsk on July 17, 2014. All 298 passengers and crew members were killed.