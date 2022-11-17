UrduPoint.com

US Welcomes Dutch Court Decision On MH-17 Flight Case - Blinken

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 17, 2022 | 11:57 PM

US Welcomes Dutch Court Decision on MH-17 Flight Case - Blinken

The United States welcomes the decision of the Hague District Court on the MH-17 flight case, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) The United States welcomes the decision of the Hague District Court on the MH-17 flight case, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

"The United States welcomes today's decision finding three members of Russian proxy forces in eastern Ukraine guilty for their roles in the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH-17," Blinken said in a statement.

The Secretary of State called the decision an important moment in ongoing efforts to deliver justice, the statement said.

The Hague District Court said earlier on Thursday that it had found Russian citizens Igor Girkin, Sergei Dubinsky and Ukrainian citizen Leonid Kharchenko guilty of the MH17 plane crash in eastern Ukraine in 2014, and of killing 298 of its passengers.

"While this is a solid step towards justice, more work lies ahead to meet the UN Security Council's demand in resolution 2166 that "those responsible... be held to account," Blinken added.

The MH17 flight from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur crashed near the city of Donetsk on July 17, 2014. All 298 passengers and crew members were killed.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Ukraine Russia Kuala Lumpur Amsterdam Donetsk United States Malaysia July All From Court

Recent Stories

Dutch Prosecutor's Office Satisfied With Sentencin ..

Dutch Prosecutor's Office Satisfied With Sentencing of Defendants in MH17 Crash ..

24 minutes ago
 Russian Envoy Calls IAEA Resolution on Iran 'Count ..

Russian Envoy Calls IAEA Resolution on Iran 'Counterproductive, Untimely'

24 minutes ago
 World must speak with "one voice" to urge India to ..

World must speak with "one voice" to urge India to desist from altering IIOJK de ..

51 minutes ago
 DR Congo sends warplanes against advancing M23 reb ..

DR Congo sends warplanes against advancing M23 rebels

51 minutes ago
 Germany Experiences Nation-Wide Network Disruption ..

Germany Experiences Nation-Wide Network Disruptions - Reports

51 minutes ago
 US House Majority Leader Hoyer Says Will Not Seek ..

US House Majority Leader Hoyer Says Will Not Seek Reelection to Leadership in Ne ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.