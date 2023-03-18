US Welcomes Erdogan Announcement on Finland NATO Application - Sullivan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2023) The United States welcomes Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's announcement to start the ratification process for Finland's accession to NATO, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

"The United States welcomes President Erdogan's announcement that he will send Finland's NATO accession protocols to the Turkish Parliament and looks forward to the prompt conclusion of that process," Sullivan said in a statement. "We encourage Turkey to quickly ratify Sweden's accession protocols as well.

Sullivan said the United States is also calling on Hungary to conclude its ratification process for both Finland and Sweden without delay.

"Sweden and Finland are both strong, capable partners that share NATO's values and will strengthen the alliance and contribute to European security," he said.

"The United States believes that both countries should become members of NATO as soon as possible."

Earlier on Friday, Erdogan said the Turkish parliament had started the ratification process of Finland's NATO membership. As for Sweden's application to NATO, Ankara is still not ready to give its approval, Erdogan added.

Finland and Sweden applied to become NATO members last May, three months after Russia started its special military operation in Ukraine. By the end of 2022, 28 out of 30 NATO member states ratified the applications with the exception of Hungary and Turkey.

Ankara said it was delaying its approval due to the relations Sweden and Finland have with entities affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which Turkey views as a terrorist organization.