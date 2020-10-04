UrduPoint.com
US Welcomes Establishment Of Transitional Government In Mali - State Department

Sun 04th October 2020 | 09:10 AM

US Welcomes Establishment of Transitional Government in Mali - State Department

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2020) The United States has called on Mali's newly-established transitional government to fulfill its obligation to combat corruption and strengthen governance, Morgan Ortagus, Spokesperson of the US State Department, said in a statement.

"The United States views the establishment of a transitional government in the Republic of Mali as an initial step towards a return to constitutional order. We urge the transitional government to honor its commitments to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), including holding democratic elections within 18 months," Ortagus said on Saturday.

The spokesperson called on Mali's transitional government to prevent human rights violations in the country and to fulfill all other obligations.

"It will also be important for the transitional government to fulfill its pledges to the Malian people to strengthen governance, combat corruption, reform electoral processes, and implement the 2015 Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation in Mali," the State Department spokesperson said.

On August 18, a group of Malian soldiers initiated an uprising at a military base near the capital city of Bamako. The coup led to the ousting of president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and a decision was made to form an 18-month transitional government until new elections are held.

On September 12, the military approved the basic law and road map for the transitional period. At the end of last month, ex-Defense Minister Ba N'Daou was sworn in as the transitional president in Mali.

Earlier this week, the military junta in Mali published a charter for the transitional period that establishes a procedure of handing over power to a civilian government. Such a document was among the ECOWAS conditions for the lifting of sanctions imposed on Mali after the coup.

