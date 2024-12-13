US 'welcomes' Ethiopia-Somalia Deal On Sea Access
Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2024 | 10:40 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) The United States on Thursday said it welcomed the accord reached by Somalia and Ethiopia to end regional tensions, sparked by Addis Ababa's push for maritime access.
The two countries had been at loggerheads since landlocked Ethiopia struck a deal in January with Somalia's breakaway region of Somaliland to lease a stretch of coastline for a port and military base.
But on Wednesday, regional power Turkey, which had brokered talks between Somalia and Ethiopia, announced the two sides had reached a deal that would ensure "reliable, safe and sustainable access" to the sea for Ethiopia, "under the sovereign authority of the Federal Republic of Somalia."
"The United States welcomes the December 11 Declaration between the Federal Republic of Somalia and the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia reaffirming each country's sovereignty, unity, independence, and territorial integrity," top US diplomat Antony Blinken said in a statement.
Blinken added Washington was looking forward to the "technical negotiations" that would spell out Ethiopia's sea access "while respecting Somalia's territorial integrity.
"
The deal was also welcomed by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his role.
Guterres "looks forward to a swift commencement of the technical negotiations and a positive outcome to the process", his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.
After Ethiopia announced its original deal with Somaliland -- which unilaterally declared independence from Somalia in 1991 -- authorities in the region said Ethiopia would give their government formal recognition.
The pledge was never confirmed by Addis Ababa.
Somalia branded the deal a violation of its sovereignty, setting international alarm bells ringing over the risk of renewed conflict in the volatile region.
Blinken also thanked Turkey for "facilitating" the new agreement.
The statement came as he was in talks with Erdogan in Ankara on the situation in Syria.
"We encourage Ethiopia and Somalia to intensify their cooperation on mutual security interests, particularly the fight against Al-Shabaab" Islamist insurgents, Blinken said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024
AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasizes Quaid-e-Azam's golden rule f ..
Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherded lady in Fatehjang
Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advocacy at COP 29: PM Coordinator
Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain extends felicitation ..
Fresh snowfall brings relief to upper reaches in Kashmir
China-Pakistan Media Corridor important for further development of relationship, ..
Awareness of fundamental rights links to bright future: Sameera Raza
China-Pakistan Media Corridor important for further development of relationship, ..
UN nuclear watchdog head condemns 'direct' drone attack on agency car in Ukraine
3 Leopards, Bear caged in IIOJK
More Stories From World
-
US 'welcomes' Ethiopia-Somalia deal on sea access53 seconds ago
-
The secret to living to 110? Bad record-keeping, researcher says59 seconds ago
-
US announces new $500 mn military aid package for Ukraine1 minute ago
-
Jangoo's debut ton seals West Indies series clean sweep over Bangladesh41 minutes ago
-
Virgin Galactic eyes possible expansion into Italy51 minutes ago
-
Pakistani envoy meets Congressman Brian Mast, new head of a key Congressional committee3 hours ago
-
Canada unveils 2035 climate goal critics say is weak3 hours ago
-
Brazil's Lula 'cognitively healthy' after cranial operations9 hours ago
-
Hojlund brace as Man Utd beat Plzen in Europa League9 hours ago
-
'Alarming' US mystery drones confound officials, scare locals9 hours ago
-
Man Utd grab win at Plzen in Europa League, Chelsea keep perfect record9 hours ago
-
Football: UEFA Europa League results9 hours ago