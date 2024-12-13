US 'welcomes' Ethiopia-Somalia deal on sea access

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) The United States on Thursday said it welcomed the accord reached by Somalia and Ethiopia to end regional tensions, sparked by Addis Ababa's push for maritime access.

The two countries had been at loggerheads since landlocked Ethiopia struck a deal in January with Somalia's breakaway region of Somaliland to lease a stretch of coastline for a port and military base.

But on Wednesday, regional power Turkey, which had brokered talks between Somalia and Ethiopia, announced the two sides had reached a deal that would ensure "reliable, safe and sustainable access" to the sea for Ethiopia, "under the sovereign authority of the Federal Republic of Somalia."

"The United States welcomes the December 11 Declaration between the Federal Republic of Somalia and the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia reaffirming each country's sovereignty, unity, independence, and territorial integrity," top US diplomat Antony Blinken said in a statement.

Blinken added Washington was looking forward to the "technical negotiations" that would spell out Ethiopia's sea access "while respecting Somalia's territorial integrity.

"

The deal was also welcomed by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his role.

Guterres "looks forward to a swift commencement of the technical negotiations and a positive outcome to the process", his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

After Ethiopia announced its original deal with Somaliland -- which unilaterally declared independence from Somalia in 1991 -- authorities in the region said Ethiopia would give their government formal recognition.

The pledge was never confirmed by Addis Ababa.

Somalia branded the deal a violation of its sovereignty, setting international alarm bells ringing over the risk of renewed conflict in the volatile region.

Blinken also thanked Turkey for "facilitating" the new agreement.

The statement came as he was in talks with Erdogan in Ankara on the situation in Syria.

"We encourage Ethiopia and Somalia to intensify their cooperation on mutual security interests, particularly the fight against Al-Shabaab" Islamist insurgents, Blinken said.