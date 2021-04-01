UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Welcomes EU Meeting On JCPOA As 'Positive Step' - State Dept.

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 11:40 PM

US Welcomes EU Meeting on JCPOA as 'Positive Step' - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) The United States welcomes the announcement that Iran and the participants of the Joint Commission for the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will speak on Friday and views it as a positive step, US Department of State spokesperson Ned price said in a press briefing.

"We obviously welcome this as a positive step, and that's precisely because we have been clear for weeks now that we are ready to pursue a return to compliance with our JCPOA commitments consistent with Iran also doing the same," Price said on Thursday.

Related Topics

Iran Same Price United States

Recent Stories

Presidential Camels dominate ‘Al Shahaniya&#039; ..

3 minutes ago

Qureshi denies withdrawal of powers from South Pun ..

39 minutes ago

KP govt suspends inter-city public transport for t ..

39 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company notifies 2-day p ..

43 minutes ago

OPEC+ to Continue Monthly Meetings Depending on Ma ..

39 minutes ago

Italian Navy Officer Arrested on Espionage Charges ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.