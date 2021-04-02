US Welcomes EU Meeting on JCPOA as 'Positive Step' - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) The United States welcomes the announcement that Iran and the participants of the Joint Commission for the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will speak on Friday and views it as a positive step, US Department of State spokesperson Ned price said in a press briefing.

"We obviously welcome this as a positive step, and that's precisely because we have been clear for weeks now that we are ready to pursue a return to compliance with our JCPOA commitments consistent with Iran also doing the same," Price said on Thursday.