UrduPoint.com

US Welcomes EU Sanctions On Wagner Group, Urges Allies To Adopt Similar Measures - Blinken

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 08:29 PM

US Welcomes EU Sanctions on Wagner Group, Urges Allies to Adopt Similar Measures - Blinken

The United States welcomes the imposition of sanctions on the Russian private security company Wagner Group by the European Union and urges its other allies to adopt similar measures, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) The United States welcomes the imposition of sanctions on the Russian private security company Wagner Group by the European Union and urges its other allies to adopt similar measures, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

"The United States welcomes the European Union's actions to sanction the Russia-backed Wagner Group and its associates," Blinken said in a statement. "The United States, along with the EU and our partners, will continue to promote our shared democratic values using the tools at our disposal and, once again, call on other international partners to adopt sanctions structures that can address these challenges.

Blinken reckons that the Wagner Group plays a destabilizing role in a number of regional conflicts, including Ukraine, Syria, Libya, the Central African Republic and in the Sahel Region.

On Monday, the EU member states' foreign ministers met in Brussels and decided to impose sanctions against eight individuals and four legal entities, which - according to the bloc - are associated with the international activities of the Wagner Group.

Moscow has firmly denied its involvement in paramilitary activities in Africa, saying the presence of Russian instructors in foreign countries is official and done at the request of their governments.

Related Topics

Africa Syria Ukraine Russia European Union Company Brussels United States Libya Central African Republic

Recent Stories

General Authority of Islamic Affairs participate i ..

General Authority of Islamic Affairs participate in ‘Clean Up UAE’ Campaign

2 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed chairs first meeting of Emirati ..

Mansour bin Zayed chairs first meeting of Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council

2 minutes ago
 Various co-curricular competitions held at Sadiq P ..

Various co-curricular competitions held at Sadiq Public School

3 minutes ago
 Nearly 1 in 3 Americans Shunned Medical Care in Pa ..

Nearly 1 in 3 Americans Shunned Medical Care in Past 3 Months Due to Cost - Poll

3 minutes ago
 Nearly 1 in 3 Americans Shunned Medical Care in Pa ..

Nearly 1 in 3 Americans Shunned Medical Care in Past 3 Months Due to Cost - Poll

3 minutes ago
 Govt notifies transfer, postings of officers

Govt notifies transfer, postings of officers

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.