US Welcomes EU Sanctions on Wagner Group, Urges Allies to Adopt Similar Measures - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) The United States welcomes the imposition of sanctions on the Russian private security company Wagner Group by the European Union and urges its other allies to adopt similar measures, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

"The United States welcomes the European Union's actions to sanction the Russia-backed Wagner Group and its associates," Blinken said in a statement. "The United States, along with the EU and our partners, will continue to promote our shared democratic values using the tools at our disposal and, once again, call on other international partners to adopt sanctions structures that can address these challenges.

Blinken reckons that the Wagner Group plays a destabilizing role in a number of regional conflicts, including Ukraine, Syria, Libya, the Central African Republic and in the Sahel Region.

On Monday, the EU member states' foreign ministers met in Brussels and decided to impose sanctions against eight individuals and four legal entities, which - according to the bloc - are associated with the international activities of the Wagner Group.

Moscow has firmly denied its involvement in paramilitary activities in Africa, saying the presence of Russian instructors in foreign countries is official and done at the request of their governments.