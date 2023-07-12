WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) The United States welcomes the finalization of Iraq's energy project with TotalEnergies, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday.

"We welcome the finalization of Iraq's unprecedented Gas Growth Integrated Project (GGIP) with French firm TotalEnergies," Sullivan said in a press release.

"Formally signed this week, this massive deal, which will include participation from regional and American companies, is a major step towards both establishing Iraq's energy self-sufficiency and meeting its climate goals."

According to Sullivan, once the project is complete, Iraqis will benefit from increased domestic supply of electricity and reduced health problems associated with the practice of gas flaring.