Open Menu

US Welcomes Finalization Of Iraq's Energy Deal With TotalEnergies - White House

Muhammad Irfan Published July 12, 2023 | 12:30 AM

US Welcomes Finalization of Iraq's Energy Deal With TotalEnergies - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) The United States welcomes the finalization of Iraq's energy project with TotalEnergies, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday.

"We welcome the finalization of Iraq's unprecedented Gas Growth Integrated Project (GGIP) with French firm TotalEnergies," Sullivan said in a press release.

"Formally signed this week, this massive deal, which will include participation from regional and American companies, is a major step towards both establishing Iraq's energy self-sufficiency and meeting its climate goals."

According to Sullivan, once the project is complete, Iraqis will benefit from increased domestic supply of electricity and reduced health problems associated with the practice of gas flaring.

Related Topics

Electricity White House Iraq United States Gas From

Recent Stories

Marriyum inaugurates project to increase regional ..

Marriyum inaugurates project to increase regional languages transmission on PTV ..

37 minutes ago
 Zaporizhzhia Region City Shelled by Cluster Muniti ..

Zaporizhzhia Region City Shelled by Cluster Munitions - Emergency Services

37 minutes ago
 Sinner beats Safiullin to reach Wimbledon semis

Sinner beats Safiullin to reach Wimbledon semis

37 minutes ago
 KSA, U.A.E keen to explore Pakistan's agri, IT, mi ..

KSA, U.A.E keen to explore Pakistan's agri, IT, mine sector: Minister of State f ..

40 minutes ago
 With unearthing of anti-state conspiracies, 'power ..

With unearthing of anti-state conspiracies, 'power hungry' PTI chief stands full ..

37 minutes ago
 Violation of Ceasefire Regime Recorded in Karabakh ..

Violation of Ceasefire Regime Recorded in Karabakh - Russian Defense Ministry

40 minutes ago
Trump Says Biden Decision to Send Ukraine Cluster ..

Trump Says Biden Decision to Send Ukraine Cluster Bombs Drag US Close to WW3

37 minutes ago
 UN rights chief calls for respect as Human Rights ..

UN rights chief calls for respect as Human Rights Council debates Quran burnings ..

45 minutes ago
 Western Countries Set Up Coalition to Train Ukrain ..

Western Countries Set Up Coalition to Train Ukrainian F-16 Pilots - Defense Mini ..

45 minutes ago
 Admitting Ukraine to NATO Now Would Mean War With ..

Admitting Ukraine to NATO Now Would Mean War With Russia - State Dept.

41 minutes ago
 Higher World Oil Consumption Seen Driven by China, ..

Higher World Oil Consumption Seen Driven by China, India Demand - US Energy Agen ..

41 minutes ago
 White House Launches New Offensive to Reduce Fenta ..

White House Launches New Offensive to Reduce Fentanyl/Xylazine Deaths

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World