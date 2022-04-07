UrduPoint.com

US Welcomes Humanitarian Ceasefire In Mariupol - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2022 | 10:01 PM

US Welcomes Humanitarian Ceasefire in Mariupol - State Dept.

The United States welcomes efforts to establish humanitarian ceasefire in the city of Mariupol, Assistant US Secretary of State for Economic and Business Affairs Ramin Toloui told reporters on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) The United States welcomes efforts to establish humanitarian ceasefire in the city of Mariupol, Assistant US Secretary of State for Economic and business Affairs Ramin Toloui told reporters on Thursday.

"We welcome the continued efforts towards temporary humanitarian ceasefire that would allow civilians to depart Mariupol and deliver humanitarian assistance to civilians who may remain," Toloui said during a press briefing.

The official highlighted the critical importance of humanitarian corridors for evacuating people and providing assistance to civilians.

In addition, Toloui accused Russia of destroying Ukraine's agricultural facilities and infrastructure, as well as of attacking agribusiness vessels in the Black and Azov seas.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian defense ministry said the operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure.

Related Topics

Business Ukraine Russia Luhansk Mariupol Donetsk United States February May From

Recent Stories

Russia Adds 228 Australian Citizens to Travel Blac ..

Russia Adds 228 Australian Citizens to Travel Black List - Foreign Ministry

3 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court disposes of plea for transfer of ..

Lahore High Court disposes of plea for transfer of Bilal Yasin attack case

3 minutes ago
 Sudanese Court Acquits Ex-Foreign Minister of Plan ..

Sudanese Court Acquits Ex-Foreign Minister of Planning Coup - Reports

3 minutes ago
 Motorists urged to exhibit patience while driving

Motorists urged to exhibit patience while driving

3 minutes ago
 CTD rejects media reports about arrest of terroris ..

CTD rejects media reports about arrest of terrorist involved in Anarkali blast

46 minutes ago
 Spanish Parliament Urges Prime Minister to Reconsi ..

Spanish Parliament Urges Prime Minister to Reconsider Stance on Western Sahara

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.