US Welcomes Humanitarian Ceasefire in Mariupol - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) The United States welcomes efforts to establish humanitarian ceasefire in the city of Mariupol, Assistant US Secretary of State for Economic and business Affairs Ramin Toloui told reporters on Thursday.

"We welcome the continued efforts towards temporary humanitarian ceasefire that would allow civilians to depart Mariupol and deliver humanitarian assistance to civilians who may remain," Toloui said during a press briefing.

The official highlighted the critical importance of humanitarian corridors for evacuating people and providing assistance to civilians.

In addition, Toloui accused Russia of destroying Ukraine's agricultural facilities and infrastructure, as well as of attacking agribusiness vessels in the Black and Azov seas.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian defense ministry said the operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure.