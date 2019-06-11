WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2019) The United States is hopeful that Iran's release of Lebanese national and US resident Nizar Zakka after nearly four years in prison signals a shift in policy that will lead to the release of Americans held by the Islamic Republic, a State Department spokesman told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"We hope that Mr. Zakka's release is a positive sign for American detainees in Iran," the spokesman said on condition of anonymity.

The spokesman called on the Iranian regime "to release missing and wrongfully detained American citizens including Bob Levinson, Siamak Namazi, Xiyue Wang and others.

"

Zakka, a Lebanese citizen and US green card holder, was freed earlier on Tuesday as part of a deal negotiated by Lebanon.

Levinson, a former FBI agent, has been held since 2007; Namazi, an Iranian-American businessman residing in Dubai, was arrested in 2015; and Wang, a graduate student at Princeton University, has been held since 2016, according to published reports.