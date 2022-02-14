(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) The United States welcomes the comments of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that time and space still exist for diplomacy to resolve escalating tensions, US Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday.

"We welcome the views expressed by Minister Lavrov, that he believes there's still time and space for diplomacy. We would agree with that. That's the way we would like to see this proceed, so I think that's welcoming," Kirby said during an interview with CNN.